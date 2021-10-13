Audi starts assembly of the new Q5 in India; likely to launch next month

It recently brought the futuristic e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT to India, and now has set the stage to launch the Q5 facelift here. Audi has commenced assembling the SUV at its Aurangabad facility in India. In fact, Audi has also shared pictures of the Q5 being assembled.

Following Audi’s modern design philosophy, the Q5 facelift features an angular and sportier exterior. The front end has a new set of LED headlights and daytime running lamps while the large hexagonal grille gets a square-patterned design. Besides that, Audi has also added new bumpers in the new Q5. As a part of the update, the SUV will also get a new set of alloy wheels, which is expected to be between 18-19 inches for the Indian market.

On the inside, there is a refreshed dark interior with a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen system. The India-specific model of the Q5 may come with either Dinamica microfibre or leather upholstered seats. In addition, the interior gets three-zone temperature control, ambient lighting package, Audi sound system, a panoramic sunroof and six airbags.

In some international markets, the higher-spec Q5 models are equipped with adaptive air suspension, OLED rear lights, a 19-speaker, 705-watt Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, a heads-up display, Nappa leather upholstered seats and a host of driver assistance functions. However, the India-bound Q5 is very unlikely to get the said equipment.

The new Q5 is expected to feature a 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Once launched, it will be ready to take on the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Lexus NX, Land Rover Discovery and the Volvo XC60. Meanwhile, the Q5 facelift is expected to cost between 59 to 69 lakh.

Audi Q5 Facelift ₹ N/A Onwards

