BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 53.50 lakh

Earlier this year, BMW India introduced the 3 Series Gran Limousine in India. The extended version of the 3 Series has completed almost 10 months in the country and the carmaker has decided to adorn the luxury sedan with a new special edition model. Thus, BMW has launched the 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 53.50 lakh. Available with both petrol and diesel powertrains, the Iconic Edition gets visual highlights along with a handful of added creature comforts.

On the outside, the most noticeable update is the glowing kidney grille. The bright LEDs are neatly integrated on the lower portion of the grille and that’s where all the changes end. Besides this flashy addition, the Gran Limousine gets the same exterior styling with features such as LED headlamps and tail lamps, 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, dual-tip exhaust pipes, and a stretched wheelbase of 2,961mm. We have driven the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and you can read our first-drive review here.

Inside, the changes are minimal. The Bavarian carmaker has given the Gran Limousine a crystal gear knob that looks elegant and premium. To further pamper the rear seat occupants, the space is now equipped with rear seat cushion and a coat hanger. The upholstery is draped in Vernasca leather while the illuminated door sill plates and welcomes lights further make the experience special each time you open the door. The 3 Series Gran Limousine continues with features such as three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, electric tailgate, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a Harman Kardon sourced 16-speaker stereo system.

The 2.0-litre petrol engine produces 255bhp and 400Nm of torque while the 2.0-litre diesel mill churns out 188bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission is shared by both engines. Price-wise, the Iconic Edition demands a premium of Rs 1 lakh more over the standard Luxury Line trim.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine ₹ 52.48 Lakh Onwards

