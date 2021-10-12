Tata may price the Punch at Rs 4.99 lakh

The entry-level B-segment is expected to get a major shakeup later this month with the launch of the Tata Punchmini-SUV. It’s the Indian automaker’s new compact that will rival the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Renault Triber. Ahead of the launch, we have learnt from sources that the starting price is expected to be Rs 4.99 lakh (all-India ex-showroom) giving a major advantage in terms of arriving with a bang into the market.

Bookings for the Tata Punch have opened with the amount set at Rs 21,000 and will be launched in the Indian car market on 20 October. It is being offered in four variants with one petrol engine and two gearbox options. We have of course driven the Tata and you can watch our video listed below or read our first drive experience here.

The Tata Punch began life in early 2020 as the HBX concept and was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. In near-production guise it showcased various facets of the SUV including the overall exterior design as well as the cabin and feature list.

