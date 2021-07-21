Audi to launch e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India tomorrow

German luxury carmaker Audi is due to launch the all-electric e-tron SUV and the e-tron Sportback in India on 22 July 2021. The brand has already introduced the trim levels of the two electric vehicles. The e-tron will be available in 50 quattro and 55 quattro variants while the e-tron Sportback will be available only in 55 quattro. Meanwhile, if you would like to know more about it, please do read our first drive review of the e-tron here.

Both the e-tron siblings are identical in terms of design. However, the e-tron Sportback has a slanted roofline. All the e-tron variants are equipped with all-LED headlights, LED tail lights, adaptive air suspension, all-wheel-drive system and soft-door close function.

Inside, the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback have a three display layout. This futuristic cabin comes with a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 10.1-inch infotainment system and an 8.6-inch MMI touchscreen. Apart from that, the SUVs come with a host of features such as a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, Audi connected car function, premium leather upholstery for the seats, high-end sound system and four-zone temperature control.

Battery packs are a prominent distinction in the three variants. The 50 quattro gets a 71kWh battery pack which provides a range of about 315km while the 55 quattro trims feature a 95kWh pack that has a claimed range of 400km. The power is sent to all four wheels via a two-motor setup. The e-tron range takes on the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Audi e-tron ₹ 99.99 Lakh Onwards

