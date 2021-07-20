Ford Aspire gets a new design for alloy wheels

Ford will launch an automatic version of the Figo on 22 July but at the same time has also added an update for its Aspire sedan in the form of a new design for the alloy wheels. The new design adds a diamond-cut design and is expected to replace the older multi-spoke pattern currently offered with the top-spec models.

Spy images indicate that while the design has changed, they are the same 195/55 R15 size wheels that are currently offered with the compact sedan. We also expect that this same design will make its way to the Figo hatchback as well as the Freestyle mini crossover.

The Ford Aspire is offered with both petrol and diesel engines and is expected to get the automatic petrol setup from the Figo later this year with the Freestyle expected to follow suit in third place. We have reviewed the Ford Aspire and you can read about that here. The Ford Aspire is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Dzire and the Honda Amaze.

Source: CarWale

Ford Aspire ₹ 7.27 Lakh Onwards

Ford | Aspire | Ford Aspire