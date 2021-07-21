Ford Figo petrol automatic India launch tomorrow

A petrol automatic version of the Ford Figo will be launched in India tomorrow. This will be a return of the two-pedal setup for the American automaker’s B-segment hatchback and will be a 1.2-litre petrol motor mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The 1.2-litre engine produces 94bhp/119Nm and as standard is offered with a five-speed manual. Teaser images from Ford indicate that it is expected to be offered on the Titanium variant and will also get a new design for the alloy wheels. We have driven the car and our first-drive review for the same will go live at 2.00 pm tomorrow afternoon.

The Figo petrol automatic is expected to be priced Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 over the manual model and will rival the likes of the Maruti Swift AMT, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT, Tata Tigor AMT as well as the Renault Triber AMT.

Ford Figo ₹ 5.82 Lakh Onwards

Ford | Figo | Ford Figo | Figo Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT MT