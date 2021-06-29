Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback India bookings open

A few days after confirming the launch of the e-tron, Audi India has now opened the bookings for the e-tron and e-tron Sportback for an amount of Rs5 lakh. Interested customers can make their reservations online or at any Audi dealership in the country. The duo will mark the German carmaker’s entry into the luxury EV space in India and are scheduled to be launched on 22 July, 2021.

First thing first, the e-tron draws power from a 95kWh battery feeding a dual-motor setup through an electric all-wheel-drive system. The electric SUVs put out a combined power of 402bhp and 664Nm of torque and shooting the mammoth from zero to 100kmph in an astonishing 5.7 seconds. The combined WLTP range is between 359km to 484km. The charging options include an 11kW AC home charger that can charge the battery in 8.5 hours.

Looks-wise, the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback feature a single-piece blanked-out front grille in grey flanked by matrix LED headlamps and contrasting gloss black air inlets further down on the front bumper. It gets five-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels that get an aerodynamic design. The LED split tail lamps dominate the rear profile while a gloss-black horizontal stripe on the side sills as well as the rear bumper break the colour monotony.

Inside, the all-black interior gets three digital screens. One is an all-digital driver’s display, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and the third one a smaller display on the centre console with HVAC controls. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, a 360-degree camera, and wireless charging.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The future is electric and we are thrilled to open bookings for not one but two electric SUVs – the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback in India. The e-tron is not just one product but a brand in itself and we will launch several new models under this brand. With progress comes evolution, and the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback are the pinnacle of that evolution. These are not just any other cars, these are the beginning of a new era - the era of electric. These are cars from the future, for the future.”

