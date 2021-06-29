Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Tuesday 29 June 2021,16:45 PM IST

      Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the latest iteration of the Range Rover Sport SVR in the country with a price tag of Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom, India). The performance-focused SUV gets the same 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine with a bump in power by 25bhp. Along with the altered engine specifications, it also gets SVR-specific cosmetic and features updates.

      Rear Logo

      As a part of the update, the front fascia of the Range Rover gets a thoroughly redesigned bumper with massive air intakes designed to cool the braking system. The brake pads and discs are all SVR-derived to deliver amplified performance at higher temperatures. To enhance the sporty quotient, the rear end gets body-coloured detailing along with the ‘SVR’ badge to help it stand out from its simple sibling. 

      Dashboard

      The cabin of the Range Rover Sport SVR is fitted with slimmer and lightweight sport seats stitched in perforated Windsor leather with 16-way electrically adjustable front seats. The back of the seats is finished in satin black with the SVR emblem engraved on the headrests. A 19-speaker Meridian surround sound system is standard along with two 10-inch touchscreen display screens placed at the centre and a larger 12-inch digital instrument cluster.

      Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

      Unleashing the full potential of this Rover is the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor that now churns out 567bhp and 700Nm of peak torque propelling the heavyweight to 100kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds.

      Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Range Rover SVR redefines and further elevates performance and luxury in an SUV by leveraging the best of bespoke British design and engineering. I am sure that Range Rover Sport SUV enthusiasts and fans will simply love this latest offering combining formidable British engineering craftsmanship with high end and refined luxury.”

      Land Rover Range Rover Sport ₹ 91.23 Lakh Onwards
      All Land Rover CarsUpcoming Land Rover Cars
      Land Rover | Range Rover Sport | Land Rover Range Rover Sport

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

      2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

      By Jay Shah06/29/2021 15:54:18

      2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

      Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback India bookings open

      Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback India bookings open

      By Jay Shah06/29/2021 13:59:30

      Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback India bookings open

      Citroen India joins hands with CarWale to introduce last-mile delivery service

      Citroen India joins hands with CarWale to introduce last-mile delivery service

      By CarTrade Editorial Team06/28/2021 23:19:59

      Citroen India joins hands with CarWale to introduce last-mile delivery service

      Maruti Suzuki Subscribe introduced in four more cities

      Maruti Suzuki Subscribe introduced in four more cities

      By Jay Shah06/28/2021 19:19:05

      Maruti Suzuki Subscribe introduced in four more cities

      Skoda Kushaq launched in India at Rs 10.50 lakh

      Skoda Kushaq launched in India at Rs 10.50 lakh

      By Jay Shah06/28/2021 11:43:46

      Skoda Kushaq launched in India at Rs 10.50 lakh

      Mahindra XUV700 teased; to get auto booster headlamps and a panoramic sunroof

      Mahindra XUV700 teased; to get auto booster headlamps and a panoramic sunroof

      By Jay Shah06/27/2021 20:15:20

      Mahindra XUV700 teased; to get auto booster headlamps and a panoramic sunroof

      Skoda Kushaq India launch tomorrow; to be offered in two India-exclusive colours

      Skoda Kushaq India launch tomorrow; to be offered in two India-exclusive colours

      By Jay Shah06/27/2021 19:27:29

      Skoda Kushaq India launch tomorrow; to be offered in two India-exclusive colours

      Featured Cars

      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.50 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      ₹ 9.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 80.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Volkswagen Arteon

      Volkswagen Arteon

      ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Porsche Taycan

      Porsche Taycan

      ₹ 2.00 - 4.00 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.50 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW 5 Series

      BMW 5 Series

      ₹ 62.90 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper JCW

      MINI Cooper JCW

      ₹ 45.50 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 16.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz S-Class

      Mercedes-Benz S-Class

      ₹ 2.17 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      Citroen India joins hands with CarWale to introduce last-mile delivery service

      Citroen India joins hands with CarWale to introduce last-mile delivery service

      1 day ago

      by CarTrade Editorial Team
      Maruti Suzuki Subscribe introduced in four more cities

      Maruti Suzuki Subscribe introduced in four more cities

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Skoda Kushaq launched in India at Rs 10.50 lakh

      Skoda Kushaq launched in India at Rs 10.50 lakh

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Mahindra XUV700 teased; to get auto booster headlamps and a panoramic sunroof

      Mahindra XUV700 teased; to get auto booster headlamps and a panoramic sunroof

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Skoda Kushaq India launch tomorrow; to be offered in two India-exclusive colours

      Skoda Kushaq India launch tomorrow; to be offered in two India-exclusive colours

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI First Drive Review

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI First Drive Review

      3 days ago

      by Vikrant Singh
      Hyundai Alcazar Petrol Automatic First Drive review

      Hyundai Alcazar Petrol Automatic First Drive review

      4 days ago

      by Ninad Ambre
      2021 BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line Facelift First Drive Review

      2021 BMW 5 Series 520d Luxury Line Facelift First Drive Review

      5 days ago

      by Desirazu Venkat
      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      19 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      20 days ago

      by Santosh Nair

      All Popular News