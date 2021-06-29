2021 Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India at Rs 2.19 crore

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the latest iteration of the Range Rover Sport SVR in the country with a price tag of Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom, India). The performance-focused SUV gets the same 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine with a bump in power by 25bhp. Along with the altered engine specifications, it also gets SVR-specific cosmetic and features updates.

As a part of the update, the front fascia of the Range Rover gets a thoroughly redesigned bumper with massive air intakes designed to cool the braking system. The brake pads and discs are all SVR-derived to deliver amplified performance at higher temperatures. To enhance the sporty quotient, the rear end gets body-coloured detailing along with the ‘SVR’ badge to help it stand out from its simple sibling.

The cabin of the Range Rover Sport SVR is fitted with slimmer and lightweight sport seats stitched in perforated Windsor leather with 16-way electrically adjustable front seats. The back of the seats is finished in satin black with the SVR emblem engraved on the headrests. A 19-speaker Meridian surround sound system is standard along with two 10-inch touchscreen display screens placed at the centre and a larger 12-inch digital instrument cluster.

Unleashing the full potential of this Rover is the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor that now churns out 567bhp and 700Nm of peak torque propelling the heavyweight to 100kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Range Rover SVR redefines and further elevates performance and luxury in an SUV by leveraging the best of bespoke British design and engineering. I am sure that Range Rover Sport SUV enthusiasts and fans will simply love this latest offering combining formidable British engineering craftsmanship with high end and refined luxury.”

