  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            All-new Volkswagen Virtus India launch tomorrow

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 08 June 2022,15:58 PM IST

            German auto major Volkswagen is all set to launch the new Virtus in India on 9 June, 2022. The bookings for the sedan are already open for Rs 11,000. The brand unveiled the new Virtus in March 2022, followed by the commencement of its production at the Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra.

            The Vitus is the third product after the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Slavia to use the MQB A0 IN scalable platform under India Project 2.0. Besides this, it gets LED front and rear lamps, fog lights with cornering function, 16-inch alloy wheels, TPMS, ESC, HHC, and a rear camera with parking sensors.

            On the inside, Volkswagen has given the Virtus an eight-inch fully digital driver display, ten-inch infotainment touchscreen, an eight-speakers sound system, an electric sunroof, cooled front seats, and a wireless charging pad.

            The Virtus is powered by two powertrain options: a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol motor producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit delivering 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. The former can be coupled to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, while the latter is exclusively mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Once launched, the Virtus will take on the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and the Skoda Slavia.

            Volkswagen Virtus
            Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
            Volkswagen | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            All-new Volkswagen Virtus India launch tomorrow

            All-new Volkswagen Virtus India launch tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/08/2022 15:58:58

            The Virtus will be available in various trim levels.

            Citroen C3 India launch slated for 20 July

            Citroen C3 India launch slated for 20 July

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/07/2022 18:47:19

            Citroen will commence bookings for the C3 on 1 July, 2022.

            Toyota India to unveil its new mid-size SUV on 1 July

            Toyota India to unveil its new mid-size SUV on 1 July

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/07/2022 17:44:09

            Toyota's new SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

            Hyundai Venue facelift to get drive modes and digital instrument cluster

            Hyundai Venue facelift to get drive modes and digital instrument cluster

            By Jay Shah06/06/2022 17:55:58

            Hyundai Venue facelift to get drive modes and digital instrument cluster

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch slated for 30 June

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch slated for 30 June

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/06/2022 13:46:52

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza will come with new design and added features.

            Citroen C3 India debut in July 2022

            Citroen C3 India debut in July 2022

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/05/2022 12:55:34

            Citroen presently retails C5 Aircross in the country.

            Skoda Octavia price hiked by Rs 56,000

            Skoda Octavia price hiked by Rs 56,000

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/04/2022 22:48:18

            The fourth-gen Octavia is available in two trim levels.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            ₹ 5.39 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Land Rover New Range Rover

            Land Rover New Range Rover

            ₹ 2.30 - 4.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Mahindra eXUV300

            Mahindra eXUV300

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2022
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 59.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 69.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            ₹ 1.64 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Meridian

            Jeep Meridian

            ₹ 29.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV Max

            Tata Nexon EV Max

            ₹ 17.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars