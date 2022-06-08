All-new Volkswagen Virtus India launch tomorrow

German auto major Volkswagen is all set to launch the new Virtus in India on 9 June, 2022. The bookings for the sedan are already open for Rs 11,000. The brand unveiled the new Virtus in March 2022, followed by the commencement of its production at the Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra.

The Vitus is the third product after the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Slavia to use the MQB A0 IN scalable platform under India Project 2.0. Besides this, it gets LED front and rear lamps, fog lights with cornering function, 16-inch alloy wheels, TPMS, ESC, HHC, and a rear camera with parking sensors.

On the inside, Volkswagen has given the Virtus an eight-inch fully digital driver display, ten-inch infotainment touchscreen, an eight-speakers sound system, an electric sunroof, cooled front seats, and a wireless charging pad.

The Virtus is powered by two powertrain options: a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol motor producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit delivering 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. The former can be coupled to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, while the latter is exclusively mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Once launched, the Virtus will take on the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and the Skoda Slavia.

Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price

