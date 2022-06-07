Citroen C3 India launch slated for 20 July

French carmaker Citroen has set the stage for the India launch of its all-new C3 on 20 July, 2022. Ahead of the scheduled launch, the brand will be commencing the pre-bookings for the car on 1 July, 2022. Once launched, the C3 will rival the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Citroen will offer the India-bound C3 with a choice of four paint options: Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, Polar White, and Steel Grey. Of them, Zesty White and Polar White will come with dual-tone colour options too. On the inside, the C3 will come with two distinctive tone options: Zesty Orange and Anodized Grey.

Besides this, it will get a digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottomed steering wheel with controls, artificial leather upholstery for the seats, and more.

The India-spec Citroen C3 will come with two Puretech series powertrains: a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 81bhp and a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol motor delivering 109bhp and 190Nm. The engines are paired with a five-speed manual and six-speed manual transmissions.

Citroen C3 ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price

