All-electric MG ZS facelift to benefit from over 75 connected car features

British carmaker MG has announced that the India-bound new ZS EV will come equipped with the brand’s i-Smart subscription-based connected car technology. Most importantly, this i-Smart system will get over 75 connected-car features. That said, MG will be launching the ZS EV facelift on 7 March, 2022.

For this, MG has partnered up with Jio, Park+, MapMyIndia and Shortpedia to provide on-demand car services in the form of utility and entertainment. What’s more, MapMyIndia provides services related to online maps, including online navigation, live traffic updates, and 4D maps. Whereas, Park+ allows customers to pre-book and prepay for parking slots while en route to their destinations.

MG’s partnership with Indian telecommunications firm Jio will bring JioSaavn for online music and podcast streaming. Last but not least, Shortpedia – a short news app, will enable customers to read and listen to the latest news around the globe in Hindi and English on the move.

Interestingly, with the i-Smart, the manufacturer will also provide an extraordinary feature to its customers – a Digital Bluetooth key. This virtual key allows owners to drive their cars without carrying the conventional car key in specific instances. Meanwhile, the i-Smart app can lock/unlock doors or pre-cool the cabin via one’s smartwatch or smartphone.

Apart from that, MG i-Smart can execute a wide range of 100 voice commands to operate in-car functions, namely opening the sunroof, controlling air conditioning and so forth. Interestingly, the i-Smart also responds to over 35 Hinglish commands. Lastly, owners of the new ZS EV would be able to phone up 24/7 MG Pulse Hub via i-Call for general assistance, roadside assistance and other services. The SUV also has an e-call system in case of emergency.

