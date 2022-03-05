  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      All-electric MG ZS facelift to benefit from over 75 connected car features

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Saturday 05 March 2022,14:09 PM IST

      British carmaker MG has announced that the India-bound new ZS EV will come equipped with the brand’s i-Smart subscription-based connected car technology. Most importantly, this i-Smart system will get over 75 connected-car features. That said, MG will be launching the ZS EV facelift on 7 March, 2022.

      For this, MG has partnered up with Jio, Park+, MapMyIndia and Shortpedia to provide on-demand car services in the form of utility and entertainment. What’s more, MapMyIndia provides services related to online maps, including online navigation, live traffic updates, and 4D maps. Whereas, Park+ allows customers to pre-book and prepay for parking slots while en route to their destinations.

      MG ZS EV Facelift Infotainment System

      MG’s partnership with Indian telecommunications firm Jio will bring JioSaavn for online music and podcast streaming. Last but not least, Shortpedia – a short news app, will enable customers to read and listen to the latest news around the globe in Hindi and English on the move.

      Interestingly, with the i-Smart, the manufacturer will also provide an extraordinary feature to its customers – a Digital Bluetooth key. This virtual key allows owners to drive their cars without carrying the conventional car key in specific instances. Meanwhile, the i-Smart app can lock/unlock doors or pre-cool the cabin via one’s smartwatch or smartphone.

      MG ZS EV Facelift Dashboard

      Apart from that, MG i-Smart can execute a wide range of 100 voice commands to operate in-car functions, namely opening the sunroof, controlling air conditioning and so forth. Interestingly, the i-Smart also responds to over 35 Hinglish commands. Lastly, owners of the new ZS EV would be able to phone up 24/7 MG Pulse Hub via i-Call for general assistance, roadside assistance and other services. The SUV also has an e-call system in case of emergency.

      MG ZS EV Facelift
      MG ZS EV Facelift ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
      MG | ZS EV Facelift | MG ZS EV Facelift

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      All-electric MG ZS facelift to benefit from over 75 connected car features

      All-electric MG ZS facelift to benefit from over 75 connected car features

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/05/2022 14:09:39

      MG will be launching the new ZS EV in India on 7 March 2022.

      Kia Seltos facelift spotted; likely to offer ADAS

      Kia Seltos facelift spotted; likely to offer ADAS

      By Nikhil Puthran03/04/2022 23:21:28

      The upcoming model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates

      New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class introduced in India at Rs 2.50 crore

      New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class introduced in India at Rs 2.50 crore

      By Nikhil Puthran03/03/2022 19:20:09

      The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is 18cms longer than the regular S-Class

      2022 Toyota Glanza facelift launch is slated for 15 March

      2022 Toyota Glanza facelift launch is slated for 15 March

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/03/2022 18:31:20

      The Glanza facelift is expected to get all the features available in the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

      2022 Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched in India; prices start at Rs 16.19 lakh

      2022 Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched in India; prices start at Rs 16.19 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/03/2022 11:52:20

      The 1.5-litre TSI is available in the range-topping Slavia Style variant.

      Volkswagen India registers 84 per cent growth in February 2022

      Volkswagen India registers 84 per cent growth in February 2022

      By Nikhil Puthran03/02/2022 23:22:03

      Volkswagen reportedly sold 4,028 units in February 2022, witnessing its strongest performance in the last four years

      Volkswagen Virtus teased ahead of official launch in India

      Volkswagen Virtus teased ahead of official launch in India

      By Nikhil Puthran03/02/2022 21:24:31

      The name ‘Virtus’ is a combination of the words ‘Virtuoso’ and ‘Virtues’, which signifies finesse, energy, brilliance, and excellence

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Lexus NX 2022

      Lexus NX 2022

      ₹ 59.00 - 65.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      BMW X4 Facelift

      BMW X4 Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 - 75.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 47.20 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars