Kia Seltos facelift spotted; likely to offer ADAS

The upcoming Kia Seltos facelift was spied undergoing winter testing in December 2021. This time around, the vehicle has been spotted once again with more details. The upcoming model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The upcoming model is expected to be first introduced in the international market followed by its debut in the international market at a later date.

Based on what can be seen, the new model is expected to get a radar module in the front for the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The fascia of the updated model is expected to get a redesigned grille and tweaked headlamps with revised LED DRL signatures. Some of the design highlights are expected to be borrowed from the Carens MPV. The Seltos facelift will ride on a set of 18-inch redesigned alloy wheels, while the rear section will get star-map LED taillights and a tweaked bumper.

As for the interior, the new model will get revised upholstery and a new set of features. The mechanical details are not known for now. The updated model is likely to continue being offered in the existing engine and transmission options. More details in this regard will be known in the days to come.

Image Source - BN

