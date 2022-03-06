  • Type your location
      2022 MG ZS EV facelift launching in India tomorrow

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Sunday 06 March 2022,17:46 PM IST

      British manufacturer MG is all set to launch the refreshed ZS EV in India on 7 March, 2022. This all-electric equivalent of the Astor will come with upgraded features, new paint options and an i-Smart connected-car system.

      The mid-life update brings the ZS EV close to its combustion engine counterpart, the Astor, in terms of design. What’s more, it gets new LED headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights, a closed-off radiator grille, new front and rear bumpers, and L-shaped rear LED lights.

      MG ZS EV Facelift Rear View

      For the India-spec ZS EV facelift, MG brings fresh interior with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and i-Smart connected car technology with over 75 features. Other features include, six airbags, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a PM 2.5 filter, a panoramic sunroof, a six-speaker sound system, and a wireless charging pad.

      The India-bound ZS EV is very likely to come equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, heated outside rear-view mirrors, front and rear wheel disk brakes, a 360-degree camera system, auto headlights and wipers, HLA, HDC, ESP, EBA, TPMS, electric parking brake, pedestrian warning system, blind-spot detection, and ISOFIX child seat points.

      MG ZS EV Facelift Infotainment System

      MG offers the ZS EV facelift in two new battery packs in some international markets: 51kWh and 72kWh as compared to the previous 44.5kWh battery pack. That said, the India-spec electric SUV is expected to feature a larger battery pack.

      MG ZS EV Facelift
      MG ZS EV Facelift ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      MG | ZS EV Facelift | MG ZS EV Facelift

      Kia India registers 8.5 per cent growth in February 2022

      By Nikhil Puthran03/06/2022 20:05:39

      The Seltos emerges as the bestseller for the company with 6,575-unit sales in February 2022

      2022 MG ZS EV facelift launching in India tomorrow

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/06/2022 17:46:42

      The new ZS EV will come with an i-Smart connected car technology with over 75 features.

      All-electric MG ZS facelift to benefit from over 75 connected car features

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/05/2022 14:09:39

      MG will be launching the new ZS EV in India on 7 March 2022.

      Kia Seltos facelift spotted; likely to offer ADAS

      By Nikhil Puthran03/04/2022 23:21:28

      The upcoming model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates

      New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class introduced in India at Rs 2.50 crore

      By Nikhil Puthran03/03/2022 19:20:09

      The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is 18cms longer than the regular S-Class

      2022 Toyota Glanza facelift launch is slated for 15 March

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/03/2022 18:31:20

      The Glanza facelift is expected to get all the features available in the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

      2022 Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched in India; prices start at Rs 16.19 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/03/2022 11:52:20

      The 1.5-litre TSI is available in the range-topping Slavia Style variant.

      All Popular Cars