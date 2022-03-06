2022 MG ZS EV facelift launching in India tomorrow

British manufacturer MG is all set to launch the refreshed ZS EV in India on 7 March, 2022. This all-electric equivalent of the Astor will come with upgraded features, new paint options and an i-Smart connected-car system.

The mid-life update brings the ZS EV close to its combustion engine counterpart, the Astor, in terms of design. What’s more, it gets new LED headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights, a closed-off radiator grille, new front and rear bumpers, and L-shaped rear LED lights.

For the India-spec ZS EV facelift, MG brings fresh interior with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and i-Smart connected car technology with over 75 features. Other features include, six airbags, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a PM 2.5 filter, a panoramic sunroof, a six-speaker sound system, and a wireless charging pad.

The India-bound ZS EV is very likely to come equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, heated outside rear-view mirrors, front and rear wheel disk brakes, a 360-degree camera system, auto headlights and wipers, HLA, HDC, ESP, EBA, TPMS, electric parking brake, pedestrian warning system, blind-spot detection, and ISOFIX child seat points.

MG offers the ZS EV facelift in two new battery packs in some international markets: 51kWh and 72kWh as compared to the previous 44.5kWh battery pack. That said, the India-spec electric SUV is expected to feature a larger battery pack.

MG ZS EV Facelift ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated Price

