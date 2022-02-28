3,00,000th Tata Nexon rolls out of Ranjangaon plant

Tata has achieved a critical milestone by rolling out the 3,00,000th Nexon SUV from its facility in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. To commemorate this milestone, the carmaker has launched four new petrol and diesel variants of the Nexon, namely XZ+ (P), XZA+ (P), XZ+ (HS), and XZA+ (HS).

With the introduction of the new variants, Tata now offers new exterior paint, the Royale Blue. In addition to that, these four variants are also available in the Dark Edition version. What’s more, the brand has commenced bookings for these new variants at its dealerships across India from today.

Moreover, the XZ+ (P) and XZA+ (P) trims will come equipped with additional features such as Benecke Kaliko artificial leather upholstery, ventilation for the front seats, an air purifier, and an auto-dimming inside the rear-view mirror. On the other hand, the XZ+ (HS) and XZA+ (HS) will get an air purifier. Meanwhile, the Dark Edition models of the four variants will also benefit from the mentioned features.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “It is indeed a moment of pride to witness the roll-out of the 3,00,000th Tata Nexon – a landmark product in the turnaround of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. Being an integral part of the New Forever range, brand Nexon has successfully established its popularity in the compact SUV segment since its launch in 2017 and has become a part of many families. Adding to the popularity of the ICE variant, the Nexon EV too has created a niche for itself and has gained immense recognition from its customers.”

He further added, “The story of building a strong and safe SUV brand started with the Nexon – being the first Global NCAP 5-star rated car in India. Creating benchmarks in safety, Tata Nexon has also been widely appreciated for its striking design, superior ride and handling characteristics, spirited performance, and comfort.”

Prices (ex-showroom) of the new Nexon petrol variants are as mentioned below:

Nexon XZ+ (HS): Rs 10,86,800

Nexon XZA+ (HS): Rs 11,51,800

Nexon XZ+ (P): Rs 11,58,900

Nexon XZA+ (P): Rs 12,23,900

