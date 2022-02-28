Tata Altroz automatic official teaser released

India automaker Tata has released a teaser video of its upcoming automatic version of the Altroz. In fact, every closest rival of the hatchback, including the Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, and recently launched new Maruti Suzuki gets an automatic version. That said, this long-awaited Altroz automatic is expected to be launched in India in a couple of months.

The carmaker hasn’t revealed any details about the type of transmission yet. However, rumours have it that Tata will offer a dual-clutch automatic transmission option mated to the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine with 107bhp and 140Nm of the hatchback. Apart from the turbo petrol engine, the Altroz also comes with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. All three engines are coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Meanwhile, the Altroz is available in a wide range of variants and a choice of six exterior paint options. It’s also available in the Dark Edition version across the two petrol and diesel engine powertrains.

