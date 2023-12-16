    Recently Viewed
            Honda Elevate surpasses 20,000 unit sales milestone in India

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Saturday 16 December 2023,18:00 PM IST

            Honda Cars India has announced that its latest SUV, the Elevate, has surpassed the 20,000 unit sales milestone in the country. This Hyundai Creta rival was launched in India in September 2023 and has contributed to more than 50 per cent of the brand’s sales over the last three months.

            Currently, the Elevate can be had in four variants, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX, with prices starting from Rs. 10,99,900 (ex-showroom). In terms of features, it comes loaded with a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, dual-tone dashboard, eight-inch MID display, single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, and ambient lighting.

            Honda Elevate Right Side View

            Commenting on the occasion, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., stated, “We are thrilled to witness the remarkable success of the Honda Elevate, which has surpassed our expectations. The 20,000 sales milestone of Elevate in the first 100 days of launch is a proud moment for us and reflects the trust and preference of our valued customers, making us a notable contender in the industry. Furthermore, we have maximised the production of the Elevate to serve our waiting customers as early as possible and adjusted the variant mix to align with the market demand which is overwhelmingly high for CVT variants currently.”

            Honda Elevate
            Honda Elevate ₹ 11.04 Lakh Onwards
            All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
            Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate

