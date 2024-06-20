2025 next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class spied in India

Hot on the heels of the new BMW 5 Series being unveiled, the new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spotted in India and at the automaker’s own yard in Chakan no less! This is a new-generation for the car and will mark close to 23 years of the moniker being sold in the country. The German automaker will launch it at the end of the calendar year in both petrol and diesel guises.

On the outside, the new E-Class sports a single-slat grille, revised front and rear bumpers, Full LED front and rear lights, flush door handles and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, it gets the new MBUX Superscreen, Level 4 ADAS suite, dual-tone upholstery, active ambient lighting, four-zone climate control and a Burmester 36 speaker sound system.

Globally, the sixth-gen E-Class is available with six powertrain options. The India-spec car will get the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines paired to a 48V mild-hybrid system. Upon launch, this luxury sedan will rival the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and the Volvo S60.

Mercedes-Benz | New E Class | Mercedes-Benz New E-Class