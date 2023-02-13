Audi Q3 Sportback launched in India; priced at Rs 51.43 lakh

Audi India has launched the new Q3 Sportback at Rs 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The crossover is offered in only one, fully loaded variant – Technology + S-Line. Now it gets a complimentary five-year roadside assistance and a complimentary 2-3 years extended warranty for a limited period.

Powering the Audi Q3 Sportback is a 2.0-litre TFSI engine that produces an impressive 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT sending power to all the wheels. The crossover can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

In terms of exterior styling, the Q3 Sportback distinguishes itself with its coupe-type body style and a unique front grille with gloss black mesh-pattern. In addition to it, the SUV sports a S-Line styling package which adds a contrasting black roof. Other elements like LED headlamps, front and rear silver skid plates, and split LED tail lamps have been carried over from the standard version. The Sportback rides on 18-inch five-spoke V-style alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with navigation and digital driver display. Customers can now choose between two interior colour options including Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige. Apart from this, it gets wireless phone charging, heated and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, power adjustable front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, and Audi virtual cockpit plus. On the safety front it gets six airbags, TPMS, ISOFIX, and parking aid with rear view camera as standard.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi Q3 Sportback is a car that sports elegant design and sporty performance. It gives potential Audi Q3 customers an option to choose from. The Audi Q3 has been a segment leader and we are confident that the new Audi Q3 Sportback will replicate its popularity among customers. The reckoning success of the Audi Q3, which we launched last year, has given us the impetus to introduce the new Audi Q3 Sportback, and we are confident of its success in the country.”

