      2022 Toyota Glanza facelift launch is slated for 15 March

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 03 March 2022,18:31 PM IST

      Japanese automaker Toyota has released a teaser for the new Glanza ahead of its forthcoming launch on 15 March, 2022. Like the recently introduced Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, the new Glanza will also carry a restyled exterior and interior with new features.

      Going by the teaser image, the Glanza facelift distinguishes itself from the Baleno facelift with a redesigned grille, front bumper, and alloy wheels. The hatchback also shows off a distinctive daytime running lights design in the teaser.

      On the inside, the new Glanza will come equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system like the Baleno facelift. However, this infotainment system is expected to carry a few tweaks in its user interface. Other features could include six airbags, a head-up display, auto-dimming IRVM, a new steering wheel, and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

      Toyota is very likely to offer a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor with an idle start/stop system. This engine will either be mated to a manual or AMT automatic transmission.

      Toyota Glanza Facelift ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Popular Cars