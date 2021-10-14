2022 Skoda Kodiaq to arrive in India in January next year

About five months ago, Skoda officially revealed the Kodiaq facelift worldwide with updated features, overhauled face and a new engine. Months after that, the brand has decided to bring the new Kodiaq to India in January 2022. That said, Skoda is going to assemble the SUV at its Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra.

From slender headlights to redesigned bonnet, grille and bumpers, the updated Kodiaq is bolder and sharper than its predecessor with a sense of newness. Skoda, going a step forward, has also added a spoiler, reworked the taillights, bumper and a set of new alloy wheels to distinguish it from the outgoing model.

The refreshed cabin features new steering wheel, decorative trims, extended stitching and LED ambient lights. Moreover, Skoda also offers perforated leather seats, ventilation and massage functions, a digital instrument cluster and electrically adjustable front seats. However, the Kodiaq can be opted with vegan seat covers made of recycled materials.

The Kodiaq gets improved Crew Protect Assist with additional radars. Meanwhile, other features include Travel Assist with a wide range of driver assistance systems, a panoramic sunroof, updated infotainment touchscreen and dual-zone temperature control.

It will be powered by a petrol engine solely mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Skoda may also offer it with a 4x4 system as a piece of optional equipment. Once arrived in the country, the SUV will take on the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan.

Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 ₹ N/A Onwards

