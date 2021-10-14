Tata Punch gets five-star GNCAP rating; India launch on 18 October

The Tata Punch will be launched for the Indian market on October 18 and ahead of its official arrival, Tata has announced that the B-SUV has got a five-star crash safety rating in the latest round of GNCAP tests. In the test, the Punch got a five-star rating (16.453) for adult occupant protection and a four-star rating (40.891) for child occupant protection. We have driven the Tata Punch and you can read our review here and watch our video linked below.

Commenting on this milestone, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business, Tata Motors, said, “SUVs are the ideal solution for Indian customers as they offer a perfect balance of performance, comfort and durability suited for Indian roads.

When we were developing the Punch, we were very clear that despite its compact size, we wanted to offer customers a holistic package. The Punch reinforces the four core pillars that define all Tata SUVs- Stunning Design, Versatile and Engaging Performance, Roomy and Spacious Interiors, and Absolute Safety. We are proud to have delivered yet another product that will be regarded as the safest passenger vehicle on Indian roads. This landmark achievement by Tata Motors is also a testament to the fact that the automotive industry in India is capable of delivering the highest global standards of safety in vehicles.”

The Tata Punch is being offered in four trim levels, multiple colours as well one petrol engine with both two-pedal and three-pedal options. It is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios as well as the Renault Triber.

Tata Punch ₹ N/A Onwards

Tata | Punch | Tata Punch