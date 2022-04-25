2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 First Drive review live at 9.00am tomorrow

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 was launched in India on 21 April with prices starting at Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Post, the launch, we had got to see the car up close and discover what had been newly added to the vehicle. You can check that out in the video below. Now, tomorrow at 9.00 am, our first-drive review of the new XL6 will go live, something that’s quite crucial considering that Maruti Suzuki has put in a new engine and a new automatic gearbox.

It’s a mid-life update for the Indo-Japanese automaker’s premium MPV and sees it get an updated feature list, new engine and some new exterior design elements. Also adding to the mix is a new top-spec variant with features like a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Maruti XL6, for 2022, is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Carens, Kia Seltos, Mahindra Marrazo, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 ₹ 11.29 Lakh Onwards

