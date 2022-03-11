2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R reaches dealerships

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2022 Wagon R in the country. This time around, the new model has started reaching dealerships in the country. The vehicle is available in four variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The 1.0-litre engine option is available in LXI and VXI variants, while the 1.2-litre engine option is offered in ZXI and ZXI+ variants.

The 2022 model gets a sporty floating roof design along with dual-tone colour options and dynamic alloy wheels in the top-spec variants. As for the interior, the vehicle gets dual-tone upholstery in premium beige and dark grey melange seat fabric. In terms of features, the vehicle gets a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation comes and four speakers. Moreover, the system is supported by cloud-based services to offer a connected and enhanced driving experience.

The standard safety feature list includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert system, front seat belt reminder, and rear parking sensors. Under the hood, the 2022 Wagon R is offered in 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre advanced K-series petrol engines with Idle Start Stop Technology (ISS). The 1.0-litre engine is available in manual, AGS, and CNG options. The manual version generates 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the CNG mode generates 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre engine generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both manual and AGS options.

