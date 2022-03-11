  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Upcoming five-door Force Gurkha spotted without camouflage

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Friday 11 March 2022,12:47 PM IST

      A prototype model of the five-door Force Gurkha has been spotted testing once again, but this time, it was without camouflage. The model in the photographs appears to be nearly production-ready, hinting at its launch in India pretty soon.

      The five-door version of the Gurkha in the spy pictures features a snorkel and a different pair of headlamps – square-shaped instead of the circular unit in the three-door Gurkha. Besides this, the long-wheelbase Force five-door Gurkha is a mirror image of the standard Gurkha in terms of exterior design. Meanwhile, it is also likely to have 700mm wading depth capability like the three-door Gurkha.

      Force Motors Gurkha Rear View

      Although there are no details available about the interiors of the Force five-door Gurkha, it’s believed that the SUV will get captain seats in the second and third row. Apart from that, it is very likely to bear a similar cabin design as the three-door version. Moreover, it is expected to come equipped with seven-inch touchscreen infotainment, an air conditioning system, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

      The Force five-door Gurkha is said to be powered by a 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Not to forget, the Gurkha will come with a 4x4 system.

      Image source - Abhimane1001

      Force Motors Gurkha
      Force Motors Gurkha ₹ 14.10 Lakh Onwards
      All Force Motors CarsUpcoming Force Motors Cars
      Force Motors | Force Motors Gurkha | Gurkha

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R reaches dealerships

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R reaches dealerships

      By Nikhil Puthran03/11/2022 22:52:26

      The vehicle is available in four variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+

      Upcoming five-door Force Gurkha spotted without camouflage

      Upcoming five-door Force Gurkha spotted without camouflage

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/11/2022 12:47:19

      Force is expected to launch the all-new five-door Gurkha later this year.

      Kia Carens bookings surpass 50,000 mark in India

      Kia Carens bookings surpass 50,000 mark in India

      By Nikhil Puthran03/10/2022 19:04:52

      60 per cent of the bookings are from Tier I and II markets

      Hyundai i20 N Line gets new Starry Night paint job

      Hyundai i20 N Line gets new Starry Night paint job

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/10/2022 16:50:22

      The i20 N Line is available in two variants.

      BMW X4 facelift introduced in India at Rs 70.50 lakh

      BMW X4 facelift introduced in India at Rs 70.50 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran03/10/2022 15:21:52

      The newly launched BMW X4 is available in both Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn grey metallic paintwork.

      2022 Toyota Glanza bookings commence

      2022 Toyota Glanza bookings commence

      By Nikhil Puthran03/09/2022 18:50:24

      The vehicle will be launched in India on 15 March

      2022 Lexus NX 350h launched in India; prices start at Rs 64.90 lakh

      2022 Lexus NX 350h launched in India; prices start at Rs 64.90 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/09/2022 12:34:34

      The all-new NX is available in three variants.

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Citroen C3

      Citroen C3

      ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      ₹ 6.95 - 7.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Haval H6

      Haval H6

      ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Hyundai New Kona

      Hyundai New Kona

      ₹ 23.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      ₹ 70.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lexus NX

      Lexus NX

      ₹ 64.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV

      MG ZS EV

      ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars