Upcoming five-door Force Gurkha spotted without camouflage

A prototype model of the five-door Force Gurkha has been spotted testing once again, but this time, it was without camouflage. The model in the photographs appears to be nearly production-ready, hinting at its launch in India pretty soon.

The five-door version of the Gurkha in the spy pictures features a snorkel and a different pair of headlamps – square-shaped instead of the circular unit in the three-door Gurkha. Besides this, the long-wheelbase Force five-door Gurkha is a mirror image of the standard Gurkha in terms of exterior design. Meanwhile, it is also likely to have 700mm wading depth capability like the three-door Gurkha.

Although there are no details available about the interiors of the Force five-door Gurkha, it’s believed that the SUV will get captain seats in the second and third row. Apart from that, it is very likely to bear a similar cabin design as the three-door version. Moreover, it is expected to come equipped with seven-inch touchscreen infotainment, an air conditioning system, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Force five-door Gurkha is said to be powered by a 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Not to forget, the Gurkha will come with a 4x4 system.

Image source - Abhimane1001

Force Motors Gurkha ₹ 14.10 Lakh Onwards

