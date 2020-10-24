2021 SsangYong Rexton teased online; India launch next year

Jay Shah Saturday 24 October 2020, 11:33 AM

The South Korean car manufacturer, SsangYong has teased online, the pictures of the upcoming facelift of the Rexton G4. The SsangYong Rexton G4 facelift will make its global debut on 04 November, 2020. The Rexton G4 is rebadged and sold in India as the Mahindra Alturas G4 . The Alturas G4 was first launched in 2017 and since then is yet to receive a major update.

2021 SsangYong Rexton Headlight

As per the teaser images leaked on the web, it is expected to get a bold new grille in dark chrome finish with slimmer projector headlights surrounded by D-shaped LED DRLs. The bumper has been redesigned to house-in the LED fog lamps and the general profile looks more premium and sharper than the current model. The rear of the facelift appears to be lightly revised with all-new LED tail lamps with the ‘Rexton’ nomenclature now moved above the tailgate with further chrome inserts to enhance the overall appeal of the car. While the pictures do not provide any clear glance of the side profile, it could feature a new design for the alloy wheels and more pronounced wheel arches. Little is known about the interiors of the facelift version, but we expect it to have a new four-spoke steering wheel and a digital driver’s display.

2021 SsangYong Rexton Rear View

Upon launch, it will Go up against the Ford Endeavour , Toyota Fortuner , Honda CR-V , Isuzu MU-X and the new kid on the block, the MG Gloster . The powertrain of the Alturas G4 was recently upgraded to comply with our country’s emission norms and we expect the same to be carried over to the facelift version when launched in India. The Alturas G4 is currently powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel motor making 178bhp and 420Nm torque with seven-speed automatic transmission.