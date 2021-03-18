2021 Skoda Kushaq breaks cover; to be launched in India later this year

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 18 March 2021, 17:18 PM

The new Skoda Kushaq SUV has made its world debut in India. Bookings for the model will begin in June, while deliveries are slated to commence in July. The model will be available in three variants that include Active, Ambition, and Style.

Based on the MQB-AO-IN platform that will also underpin the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun, the Skoda Kushaq will arrive with two powertrain options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre TSI motor produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit will be standard while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit will be offered as an option on the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre variants respectively.

New Skoda Kushaq rear profile

Dimension-wise, the model measures 4,225mm in length, 1,760mm in width, and 1,612mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,651mm. The ground clearance of the compact SUV stands at 188mm. Rivals to the model will be the Kia Seltos , Hyundai Creta , Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Renault Duster , and the Nissan Kicks .

Visual highlights of the Skoda Kushaq include LED headlamps, a black multi-slat grille, halogen fog lights, faux skid plates at the front and rear, body cladding on either side, roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, a spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, and a boot-lid mounted number plate recess. Also on offer will be a sunroof. The model will be offered in five colours that include Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange, and Tornado Red.

New Skoda Kushaq interior

Inside, the new Skoda Kushaq will come equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless MirrorLink, a seven-speaker music system, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, a conventional instrument console with a MID and a blue backlit, cruise control, ambient lighting, two-spoke steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVMs, and steering-mounted controls. The Skoda Kushaq will receive safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, hill-hold control, and TPMS.