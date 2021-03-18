Lucid Air is the worlds first vehicle to integrate Dolby Atmos

Santosh Nair Thursday 18 March 2021, 13:52 PM

Lucid Motors, which is setting new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced luxury EVs, today unveiled the integration of Dolby Atmos as part of its new 21-speaker Surreal Sound system.

With this, Lucid has achieved the world’s first automotive integration of Dolby Atmos. An immersive audio experience that envelops listeners with the rich, multi-dimensional sound of Dolby Atmos.

This incredible music-listening experience consists of front, rear, side, and high speakers optimally integrated and precisely positioned in the interior to allow the driver and passengers feel the relative movement of individual sounds as they move around the cabin.

Working with Dolby, the speaker system was tuned and perfected for the unique space of the Lucid Air model. Derek Jenkins, Senior VP, Design, Lucid Motors, said, “As the first car to integrate Dolby Atmos, Lucid Air delivers an elevated, multi-dimensional sound experience on par with the other innovations at Lucid. The post-luxury experience is not just about beautiful design and next-generation technology, it also speaks to an unmatched in-car experience that engages all the senses.”

Dolby Atmos lets listeners connect with music at its fullest creative potential in a manner that immerses you into a song to reveal what was lost with traditional stereo recordings. It brings music to life by providing artists an expanded palette that can be used to express their creativity in an entirely new way. When combined with the Surreal Sound system, Dolby Atmos delivers an unprecedented listening experience that will transform music listening in the car.