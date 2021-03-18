Audi India opens a new service centre in Bhopal

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 18 March 2021, 17:29 PM

Audi India has inaugurated a new service facility in Bhopal. Known as Audi Service Bhopal, the facility is spread over a total area of 6,000 square feet. The service centre is located at Khasra number 80-81/1/2, near Best Price, SCOPE University, Hoshangabad Main Road, Bheropur Huzur, Bhopal.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are delighted to bring the new service facility with our partner Anand Cars to our customers in Bhopal. Over the years, the region has showcased strong potential and aspiration for luxury cars. We have consistently been the top preference for customers in the region and this service facility will be instrumental in reaching out to our growing customer base.”

Audi’s new workshop in Bhopal has the capacity to service up to five cars per day in a single shift with capabilities to handle all types of periodic maintenance, general repair, and body work. Other facilities at the workshop include a customer and driver lounge as well as an Audi genuine accessories shop.