Skoda Kushaq to be launched in India on 28 June

Skoda Auto India has finally revealed the launch date for the Kushaq SUV. The prices for the entry-level SUV in the carmaker’s India lineup will be announced on 28 June, 2021. The Kushaq will be offered with two petrol engines across three trims – Active, Ambition, and Style.

The Skoda Kushaq is built on Volkswagen’s MQ A0 IN platform that is specifically engineered for the road conditions in India. Illustrating the signature butterfly-shaped grille, it features sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and high-mounted fog lamps. Other highlights include roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, silver faux plates, split LED tail lamps, and plastic cladding on both the sides.

Inside, the Kushaq will be loaded to the gills with features like an electric sunroof, a two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, USB-C charging ports, front ventilated seats, keyless entry, and a 10-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Wireless SmartLink connectivity.

The Kushaq will be offered with two petrol engines. First up is the familiar 1.0-litre TSI petrol from the Rapid that produces 114bhp/178Nm of torque and will be mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. There will be a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI on offer too that generates 147bhp/250Nm of peak torque coupled with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit. There will be no diesel engine on offer.

Upon its launch, the Skoda Kushaq will take on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and the Hyundai Creta in the mid-size SUV segment. The competition will soon be joined by Kushaq’s DNA cousin, the Volkswagen Taigun.

Skoda Kushaq ₹ N/A Onwards

Skoda | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq