      2021 Audi RS5 Sportback launching tomorrow

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Sunday 08 August 2021,20:37 PM IST

      The most powerful four-door sedan in the A5 line-up is going to arrive in the country on 9 August 2021. Most of its design is reminiscent of the mid 80’s Audi quattro and Sport quattro as they inspired Audi designers while making the RS5 Sportback. Audi has made a truly extraordinary sports car that clearly distinguishes the A5 from every side to show off its performance.

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      This new RS5 Sportback has a distinctive front end with the signature hexagonal-shaped single-piece grille while it also gets RS5 spec Matrix LED headlights. Besides, there are side skirts, bulged wheel arches, rear diffuser and quad exhaust tips.

      Dashboard

      Inside, the cabin of this high-performance sedan bears a typical Audi cockpit design but comes with ultramodern equipment. The black and grey interior has some RS exclusive touches such as steering wheel, sports front seats, steel pedals, race-car inspired instrument cluster user interface and suchlike.

      Left Side View

      The RS5 Sportback is powered by one of the most powerful six-cylinder engines - a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol motor capable of producing 444bhp and 600Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed which also channels the power to all four wheels via an all-wheel drive.

      Audi

