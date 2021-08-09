Please Tell Us Your City

      MG Motor India launches Gloster Savvy seven-seat variant at Rs 37.28 lakh

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Monday 09 August 2021,13:18 PM IST

      Morris Garages India has introduced the seven-seat version of the Gloster Savvy in the country, with prices starting at RS 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Savvy variant of the full-size SUV was previously offered only in the six-seat configuration. Prices for the six-seat and seven-seat variants are the same.

      On the outside, the MG Gloster Savvy seven-seat variant features LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, quad-tip exhausts, and LED tail lights. Inside, the model comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered tail-gate, drive modes, wireless charging, and i-Smart connectivity.

      Second Row Seats

      Under the hood, the seven-seat MG Gloster Savvy, like its six-seat counterpart, is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 215bhp and 480Nm of torque. This motor is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

      Speaking about the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are introducing the Gloster Savvy with a seven-seat configuration in response to requests from our customers. With this addition to the existing Gloster Savvy with six-seat configuration, we are offering our customers the power to choose a vehicle as per their needs and preferences.”

