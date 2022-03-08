  • Type your location
      Volkswagen Virtus makes global debut; bookings open in India

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Tuesday 08 March 2022,12:42 PM IST

      Volkswagen has globally unveiled one of the most anticipated cars of this year, the Virtus, while also commencing its bookings in India from today, 8 March, 2022. The Virtus will be available in a choice of six paints and two powertrain options across two variants: Dynamic Line and Performance Line.

      Like the Taigun, the German carmaker has also developed the Virtus under the India Project 2.0 and uses the MQB-A0-IN scalable platform. Besides this, it gets dual-barrel full-LED headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights, fog lights with cornering function, LED rear lights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The Performance Line trim comes with a black ducktail spoiler, black alloy wheels, and GT badges on the radiator grille and fenders.

      Volkswagen Virtus Left Side View

      The cabin of the Virtus draws inspiration from other Volkswagen models, especially the Taigun. What’s more, there is an eight-inch digital driver display, a ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-speaker sound system, a wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, and more.

      Further, it comes equipped with ESC, HHC, six airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, multi-collision brakes, ISOFIX child seat points, rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera. Volkswagen will produce the Virtus at its Pune plant and will also export it to more than 25 countries across the world.

      The India-bound Virtus will be powered by two powertrains: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 148bhp/250Nm and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that makes 114bhp/175Nm. The engines will be available in a choice of three transmission options: a six-speed manual, six-speed torque-convertor automatic, and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Once launched, the Volkswagen Virtus will compete against the likes of Honda City, Skoda Slavia, the Hyundai Verna.

      Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price
