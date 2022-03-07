  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Kia India introduces integrated customer communication application – ‘MyKia’

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Monday 07 March 2022,22:37 PM IST

      In an effort to enhance the overall vehicle ownership experience, Kia India introduced the integrated customer communication application ‘MyKia’. This application provides multiple benefits including sales, service, customer rewards, and more. The company claims that the app will assist with every aspect of a customer’s car ownership experience. The sales feature includes requests for a test drive, getting a quote, video consultations via Digi-Connect, booking a car, and more. Moreover, the aftersales features include booking and tracking services, service cost calculator, Electronic Vehicle Health Check (EVHC) report, service expenditure summary, and service feedback. 

      Kia India has also introduced ‘MyKia rewards’, wherein the customers can receive rewards in the form of multiple deals and discounts on electronics and gadgets, food and beverages, fashion and lifestyle, hotels and travel, sports, cosmetics, and jewelry. Using the app, the users can activate and redeem the same online or offline at brand stores. The MyKia app is available for both Android and iOS users. 

      Speaking on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “We have till date, received a great response from Indian customers because of our unique product and service offerings. With initiatives like MyKia, we want to offer digital innovations in sales, service and beyond that will provide a differentiated and premium experience to customers throughout their car ownership journey. We believe, technological innovations play an important role in customer engagement and satisfaction and with MyKia, we plan to elevate the customer experience.”

      Kia

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Kia India introduces integrated customer communication application – ‘MyKia’

      Kia India introduces integrated customer communication application – ‘MyKia’

      By Nikhil Puthran03/07/2022 22:37:06

      The company claims that the app will assist with every aspect of a customer’s car ownership experience

      Audi India inaugurates its second pre-owned car facility Audi Approved: plus in Mumbai

      Audi India inaugurates its second pre-owned car facility Audi Approved: plus in Mumbai

      By Nikhil Puthran03/07/2022 20:33:11

      The newly inaugurated outlet will cater to the rising demand for pre-owned luxury cars in Mumbai and other nearby areas

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift – First Look

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift – First Look

      By Jay Shah03/07/2022 17:22:33

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift – First Look

      Volkswagen Virtus to make its global debut tomorrow

      Volkswagen Virtus to make its global debut tomorrow

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/07/2022 16:12:25

      The Virtus is expected to be launched in India sometime in May 2022.

      2022 MG ZS EV facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 22 lakh

      2022 MG ZS EV facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 22 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/07/2022 12:37:32

      The electric SUV is available in two variants.

      Audi India to hike prices across the range in April 2022

      Audi India to hike prices across the range in April 2022

      By Nikhil Puthran03/06/2022 21:51:45

      The company attributes the hike in prices to the rise in input cost

      Kia India registers 8.5 per cent growth in February 2022

      Kia India registers 8.5 per cent growth in February 2022

      By Nikhil Puthran03/06/2022 20:05:39

      The Seltos emerges as the bestseller for the company with 6,575-unit sales in February 2022

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lexus NX 2022

      Lexus NX 2022

      ₹ 59.00 - 65.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      BMW X4 Facelift

      BMW X4 Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 - 75.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Tesla Model 3

      Tesla Model 3

      ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      MG ZS EV

      MG ZS EV

      ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 47.20 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars