Kia India introduces integrated customer communication application – ‘MyKia’

In an effort to enhance the overall vehicle ownership experience, Kia India introduced the integrated customer communication application ‘MyKia’. This application provides multiple benefits including sales, service, customer rewards, and more. The company claims that the app will assist with every aspect of a customer’s car ownership experience. The sales feature includes requests for a test drive, getting a quote, video consultations via Digi-Connect, booking a car, and more. Moreover, the aftersales features include booking and tracking services, service cost calculator, Electronic Vehicle Health Check (EVHC) report, service expenditure summary, and service feedback.

Kia India has also introduced ‘MyKia rewards’, wherein the customers can receive rewards in the form of multiple deals and discounts on electronics and gadgets, food and beverages, fashion and lifestyle, hotels and travel, sports, cosmetics, and jewelry. Using the app, the users can activate and redeem the same online or offline at brand stores. The MyKia app is available for both Android and iOS users.

Speaking on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “We have till date, received a great response from Indian customers because of our unique product and service offerings. With initiatives like MyKia, we want to offer digital innovations in sales, service and beyond that will provide a differentiated and premium experience to customers throughout their car ownership journey. We believe, technological innovations play an important role in customer engagement and satisfaction and with MyKia, we plan to elevate the customer experience.”

