Mahindra XU700 on-road prices in top 10 cities

The Mahindra XUV700 is the flagship SUV of the Indian automaker in the market. The model is feature-rich and comes equipped with potent powertrain options across five- and seven-seater configurations. It is currently available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 14.03 lakh. And, in this article, we will check the on-road prices of the XUV700 in the top 10 cities in India (as on 20 November, 2023).

The Mahindra XUV700 can be had in five variants, namely, MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7 Luxury Pack. Listed below are the on-road prices of the SUV across 10 major cities:

Cities Base Variant Top Variant Mumbai Rs. 16.84 lakh Rs. 32.38 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 17.76 lakh Rs. 33.61 lakh Delhi Rs. 16.57 lakh Rs. 31.68 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 17.51 lakh Rs. 33.10 lakh Pune Rs. 16.73 lakh Rs. 32.20 lakh Lucknow Rs. 16.61 lakh Rs. 31.11 lakh Indore Rs. 16.51 lakh Rs. 32.54 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 15.68 lakh Rs. 29.91 lakh Patna Rs. 16.65 lakh Rs. 31.74 lakh Chennai Rs. 17.24 lakh Rs. 32.32 lakh

Mechanically, the XUV700 is equipped with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both motors come mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter gearbox.

Moreover, recently leaked information suggests that the XUV700 is expected to receive a feature update soon. As a result, it will benefit from an auto-dimming IRVM and captain seats for the second row in select variants.

