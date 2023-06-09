    Recently Viewed
            Updated Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun launched in India; prices start at Rs. 16.79 lakh

            Friday 09 June 2023,17:30 PM IST

            Volkswagen India has launched the Virtus and Taigun updated range. Both models get new variants with multiple gearbox options along with two fresh exterior shades. 

            Volkswagen Taigun new variants

            The Taigun lineup benefits from two new variants – GT DSG and GT Plus MT. Both are powered by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine. While the former is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the latter is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

            Volkswagen Taigun Right Front Three Quarter

            Furthermore, the Taigun is now available in two new colours – Deep Black Pearl and Matte Carbon Steel Grey. Both colours are limited to the top-spec GT Plus variants. Here are the ex-showroom prices of the new variants. 

            Volkswagen Taigun variantsPrices, ex-showroom
            Taigun GT DSGRs. 16.79 lakh
            Taigun GT Plus ManualRs. 17.79 lakh
            Taigun GT Plus Manual Deep Black Pearl Rs. 17.99 lakh
            Taigun GT Plus Manual Carbon Steel Grey MatteRs. 18.19 lakh
            Taigun GT Plus DSG Deep Black PearlRs. 19.25 lakh
            Taigun GT Plus Manual Carbon Steel Grey MatteRs. 19.45 lakh

            Volkswagen Virtus new variants

            Volkswagen Taigun Right Front Three Quarter

            For the first time, the GT Plus variant of the Virtus mid-size sedan is now available with a manual transmission. Priced at Rs. 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the 1.5-litre petrol engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. 

            Volkswagen Taigun Front View

            The Virtus is also available in the new GT Edge Limited Collection with a Black Pearl hue. It can be had with manual or DSG gearbox options with prices starting at Rs. 17.09 lakh (ex-showroom). 

            Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.48 Lakh Onwards
            Volkswagen | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus

