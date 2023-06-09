Updated Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun launched in India; prices start at Rs. 16.79 lakh

Volkswagen India has launched the Virtus and Taigun updated range. Both models get new variants with multiple gearbox options along with two fresh exterior shades.

Volkswagen Taigun new variants

The Taigun lineup benefits from two new variants – GT DSG and GT Plus MT. Both are powered by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine. While the former is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the latter is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Furthermore, the Taigun is now available in two new colours – Deep Black Pearl and Matte Carbon Steel Grey. Both colours are limited to the top-spec GT Plus variants. Here are the ex-showroom prices of the new variants.

Volkswagen Taigun variants Prices, ex-showroom Taigun GT DSG Rs. 16.79 lakh Taigun GT Plus Manual Rs. 17.79 lakh Taigun GT Plus Manual Deep Black Pearl Rs. 17.99 lakh Taigun GT Plus Manual Carbon Steel Grey Matte Rs. 18.19 lakh Taigun GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl Rs. 19.25 lakh Taigun GT Plus Manual Carbon Steel Grey Matte Rs. 19.45 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus new variants

For the first time, the GT Plus variant of the Virtus mid-size sedan is now available with a manual transmission. Priced at Rs. 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the 1.5-litre petrol engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

The Virtus is also available in the new GT Edge Limited Collection with a Black Pearl hue. It can be had with manual or DSG gearbox options with prices starting at Rs. 17.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

