Honda cars prices hiked by up to Rs. 8,000

Honda Cars India has hiked the prices of the City and Amaze sedans in its lineup. The automaker currently retails only two cars in the country and will soon launch the Elevate mid-size SUV. Let’s take a look at the model-wise quantum of increase in the ex-showroom prices.

Honda City new prices

The City can be had in petrol and hybrid versions. While the prices of the hybrid variants remain unchanged, the petrol versions are now expensive by Rs. 8,000. The City is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. Honda offers the City in SV, V, VX, and ZX trims with prices starting at Rs. 11.57 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda Amaze new prices

The Amaze is the entry-level sedan in Honda’s India portfolio. It is available in E, S, and VX variants. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which puts out 89bhp and 110Nm of peak torque and is coupled with both manual and automatic gearboxes. All variants of the Amaze are now dearer by Rs. 6,000. It has a starting price of Rs. 7.05 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda New City ₹ 11.52 Lakh Onwards

Honda | new City | Honda Amaze | Amaze | Honda New City