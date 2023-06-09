Maruti Engage MPV to debut in India on 5 July

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch a new MPV in the country. Likely to be called the ‘Engage’, it will be unveiled on 5 July. The Engage will be the rebadged version of the Toyota Hycross and will be the first model under the Suzuki-Toyota alliance where the former will source a model for its India lineup.

Since the Engage will be based on the Hycross, we can confirm that this Maruti MPV will be based on Toyota’s TNGA-C architecture and is expected to be offered in both petrol and petrol-hybrid versions.

In terms of styling, the Engage will share the silhouette with the Hycross. However, as with most of the rebadged models, the MPV will get revised front and rear bumpers, a new grille, and probably a new alloy wheel design.

The Engage MPV will sit above the Ertiga and XL6 in Maruti’s MPV lineup and will be manufactured at Toyota’s Bidadi plant. Toyota has currently paused bookings for the top-spec variants of the Hycross. However, with the commencement of the third shift, the production of the Hycross is likely to be ramped up soon.

Maruti Suzuki Engage ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh Estimated Price

