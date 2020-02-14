Trak N Tell showcases its range of products at 2020 Auto Expo

CarTrade Editorial Team Friday 14 February 2020, 15:28 PM

Trak N Tell, a company that provides vehicle Telematics solutions, displayed its range of Telematics solutions for Electric Vehicles (EVs) at the 2020 Auto Expo. These devices and solutions help the operator to monitor the ‘State of Charge (SoC)’, help in tracking the vehicle through GPS, provides Geo-Fencing in case of theft or misuse and provides over-speeding alerts.

Additionally, Trak N Tell also showcased their entire portfolio of connected infotainment, tracking and safety solutions at Auto Expo and had set up experience zones for both EV and connected infotainment product ranges at the biennial event.

Trak N Tell’s range of infotainment cum tracking devices under the IntelliPlay brand was also showcased at the Auto Expo. The company also provides a range of solutions focusing on vehicular telematics technology, used to monitor a wide range of information relating to an individual vehicle or an entire fleet. OEM’s Telematics system involves the technology of sending, receiving and storing information using telecommunication devices to control remote objects.



Speaking on the occasion, Pranshu Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Trak N Tell, said, “With the focus of Auto Expo on Electric Vehicle, we are displaying our range of IoT devices specifically aimed at EV fleet operators and as an OEM solution to EV vehicle manufacturers. Our products feature state-of-the-art IoT technology for seamless connectivity and provide vehicular telematics that guarantees maximum satisfaction for the operator. The government from time to time emphasizes on the use of EVs and promotes cleaner vehicles in India. But, there is a need to create an integrated policy to nurture EV segment in the country. India has the potential to become one of the largest EV markets in the world and a systematic approach towards creating an enabling eco-system for Electric Vehicles will ensure that India achieves progress on the electric mobility front.”