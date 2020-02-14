Hyundai reveals prices for Grand i10 Nios Turbo; to be launched at Rs 7.68 lakhs

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 14 February 2020, 14:56 PM

Ahead of its launch that is likely to take place soon, Hyundai India has revealed the prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo. Prices for the new variant of the Grand i10 Nios, powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, start at Rs 7.68 lakhs (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, GDi petrol engine that produces 98bhp and 171Nm of torque. This engine is paired exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo will be available in two trims upon launch, including the Sportz Turbo and Sportz Turbo dual-tone. Both the variants have been priced at Rs 7.68 lakhs and Rs 7.73 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom, Mumbai) respectively.