Kia Seltos facelift surpasses 1 lakh booking milestone in India

Kia India has announced that its new SUV, the Seltos facelift, has surpassed the one lakh unit booking milestone in the country. Unveiled on 4 July, 2023, the updated Seltos went on sale in the country on 21 July. Notably, on average, the automaker has received over 13,500 bookings every month after its launch.

Currently, the Kia Seltos is offered in seven variants, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line, across nine monotones and two dual-tone colour options. Mechanically, it can be had with a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill. Customers can configure these motors with a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, seven-speed DCT, and a CVT unit.

Commenting on the occasion, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, 'We are excited about the market success of the new Seltos. Undoubtedly, it stands out as one of the smartest SUV choices available, and the response from our customers resonates with this sentiment. The new Seltos is helping us consolidate our market leadership consistently in the mid-SUV segment. We are actively realigning our manufacturing processes to ensure that our customers gain access to their favourite SUVs as swiftly as possible. We are thankful to all Seltos and Kia fans in India who support and inspire us to do better with every product.'

Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos