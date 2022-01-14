Tata Safari Dark Edition teased; to be launched on 20 January, 2022

The Tata Safari was launched in India almost a year back and the three-row SUV can be had in two special versions – Adventure Persona and Gold Edition. And now, there is a third one coming! As per the recently shared teaser video, this one is likely to be called the Tata Safari Dark and will be launched on 17 January, 2022.

The teaser video gives out the styling cues like the blacked-out front grille with the tri-arrow pattern and black casing for the bumper-mounted headlamps. Besides this, based on the usual ornamentation the ‘Dark’ range of models receive, the Safari is likely to get black accents on the ORVMs, alloy wheels, and black lettering on the bootlid along with #Dark badge on front fenders.

Inside, the Safari’s cabin could swap the two-tone dashboard theme for a completely black one along with black upholstery. However, the specific details will be known in the coming days.

The Tata Safari Dark will continue with the same powertrain that includes a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The motor has an output of 168bhp and 350Nm torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the Tata Safari and you can read our driving impressions here.

Tata Safari ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

