  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Tata Safari Dark Edition teased; to be launched on 20 January, 2022

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Friday 14 January 2022,16:00 PM IST

      The Tata Safari was launched in India almost a year back and the three-row SUV can be had in two special versions – Adventure Persona and Gold Edition. And now, there is a third one coming! As per the recently shared teaser video, this one is likely to be called the Tata Safari Dark and will be launched on 17 January, 2022. 

      The teaser video gives out the styling cues like the blacked-out front grille with the tri-arrow pattern and black casing for the bumper-mounted headlamps. Besides this, based on the usual ornamentation the ‘Dark’ range of models receive, the Safari is likely to get black accents on the ORVMs, alloy wheels, and black lettering on the bootlid along with #Dark badge on front fenders. 

      Inside, the Safari’s cabin could swap the two-tone dashboard theme for a completely black one along with black upholstery. However, the specific details will be known in the coming days. 

      The Tata Safari Dark will continue with the same powertrain that includes a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The motor has an output of 168bhp and 350Nm torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the Tata Safari and you can read our driving impressions here. 

      Tata Safari
      Tata Safari ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Safari | Tata Safari

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Tata Safari Dark Edition teased; to be launched on 20 January, 2022

      Tata Safari Dark Edition teased; to be launched on 20 January, 2022

      By Jay Shah01/14/2022 16:00:29

      Tata Safari Dark Edition teased; to be launched on 20 January, 2022

      Toyota Hilux pickup truck India launch on January 20

      Toyota Hilux pickup truck India launch on January 20

      By Desirazu Venkat01/13/2022 19:00:04

      It will be offered only with diesel power and in five colour options

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq sold out for the next four months

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq sold out for the next four months

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/13/2022 17:17:18

      New Skoda Kodiaq is available in three variants: Style, Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K).

      CarTrade Tech targets inauguration of 200 CarWale abSure outlets in the next two years

      CarTrade Tech targets inauguration of 200 CarWale abSure outlets in the next two years

      By Aditya Nadkarni01/13/2022 15:38:34

      CarTrade Tech, which recently launched "CarWale abSure" in its quest to revolutionise the way cars are purchased and sold in India, has now opened its 22nd outlet.

      Toyota launches new Camry Hybrid in India at Rs 41.70 lakh

      Toyota launches new Camry Hybrid in India at Rs 41.70 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/12/2022 16:49:48

      The Camry Hybrid facelift gets a new nine-inch infotainment system.

      Mercedes-Benz EQS to be launched in India in 2022

      Mercedes-Benz EQS to be launched in India in 2022

      By Desirazu Venkat01/12/2022 14:50:14

      Mercedes-Benz EQS to be launched in India in 2022 and will be the first locally assembled luxury electric car for the Indian car market

      2022 Audi Q7 reservations open in India

      2022 Audi Q7 reservations open in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/11/2022 16:41:37

      The new Q7 will be offered in a choice of two variants: Premium Plus and Technology.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Jeep Compass

      Jeep Compass

      ₹ 17.79 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      BMW X3 Facelift

      BMW X3 Facelift

      ₹ 60.00 - 67.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kodiaq

      Skoda Kodiaq

      ₹ 34.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW iX

      BMW iX

      ₹ 1.16 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 31.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maserati MC20

      Maserati MC20

      ₹ 3.65 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars