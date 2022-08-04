  • location
            Toyota Glanza prices hiked

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 04 August 2022,18:19 PM IST

            Toyota has hiked prices for its Glanza hatchback this month. The hike is up to Rs 10,000 and is dependent on the variant. In the price hike the G, G AMT and V trims have all got hikes of up to Rs 10,000 while prices of the V AMT trim have gone up by Rs 7900. Finally, the price of the E trim level has gone up by Rs 6000. Prices for the S and S AMT have gone up by Rs 5000. 

            The Toyota Glanza was updated earlier this year just a short while after the Maruti Baleno got updated. This update saw it get major exterior updates, cabin and feature updates and new engines and gearbox. 

            In the previous month, Toyota had hiked prices for the rest of its range including its premium Vellfire MPV. In the second half of this month, it will announce prices for its brand new Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV.

            All Popular Cars