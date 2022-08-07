Maruti Suzuki offering discounts across the range in August

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of across its range of cars both in the Arena and Nexa lineup. In the Arena showrooms, the Indo-Japanese automaker is offering discounts on select versions of the S-Presso and Celerio. They are available with benefits of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The popular Swift hatchback is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The Maruti Wagon R and Eeco are being sold with benefits in the range of Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000 while the Maruti Suzuki Alto is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The Dzire is available with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Ertiga, Brezza, and any of the CNG models. Maruti will add a new generation of the Alto K10 to its lineup in the Indian market on 18 August.

In the Nexa channel, select variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis are being offered with benefits in the range of Rs 5000 to Rs 28,000. The Ciaz is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross include a cash discount of Rs 12,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Baleno and XL6. In September, Maruti Suzuki will add the Grand Vitara SUV to its Nexa lineup. It’s the automaker’s first vehicle to offer AWD (since the Gypsy) and hybrid power.

All the offers mentioned above vary from state to state and dealership to dealership, please check with your local or nearest dealerships for what is on offer.

Maruti Suzuki