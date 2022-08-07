  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki offering discounts across the range in August

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Sunday 07 August 2022,17:34 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of across its range of cars both in the Arena and Nexa lineup. In the Arena showrooms, the Indo-Japanese automaker is offering discounts on select versions of the S-Presso and Celerio. They are available with benefits of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The popular Swift hatchback is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

            The Maruti Wagon R and Eeco are being sold with benefits in the range of Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000 while the Maruti Suzuki Alto is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. 

            The Dzire is available with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Ertiga, Brezza, and any of the CNG models. Maruti will add a new generation of the Alto K10 to its lineup in the Indian  market on 18 August. 

            In the Nexa channel, select variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis are being offered with benefits in the range of Rs 5000 to Rs 28,000. The Ciaz is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

            Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross include a cash discount of Rs 12,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Baleno and XL6. In September, Maruti Suzuki will add the Grand Vitara SUV to its Nexa lineup. It’s the automaker’s first vehicle to offer AWD (since the Gypsy) and hybrid power. 

            All the offers mentioned above vary from state to state and dealership to dealership, please check with your local or nearest dealerships for what is on offer. 

            Maruti Suzuki

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki offering discounts across the range in August

            Maruti Suzuki offering discounts across the range in August

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/07/2022 17:34:56

            Discounts for both arena and Nexa

            Toyota Glanza prices hiked

            Toyota Glanza prices hiked

            By Desirazu Venkat08/04/2022 18:19:17

            This is the first major hike in price for the hatchback since it was launched earlier this year

            New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 images leaked

            New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 images leaked

            By Desirazu Venkat08/04/2022 18:01:51

            It will be launched in India on 18 August

            Tata Tiago XT variant updated

            Tata Tiago XT variant updated

            By Desirazu Venkat08/03/2022 15:37:25

            New features for the XT trim

            Five-door Force Gurkha spied on test

            Five-door Force Gurkha spied on test

            By Desirazu Venkat08/03/2022 15:14:10

            Expected to be launched next year

            Tata Tiago NRG XT variant launched in India at Rs 6.42 lakh

            Tata Tiago NRG XT variant launched in India at Rs 6.42 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat08/03/2022 14:58:39

            It is a lower spec version of the Tiago NRG

            All-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives 20,000 bookings

            All-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives 20,000 bookings

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/03/2022 12:49:37

            The Grand Vitara will be available in two different hybrid petrol engine options.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai New Tucson

            Hyundai New Tucson

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki New Alto

            Maruti Suzuki New Alto

            ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra eXUV400

            Mahindra eXUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Land Rover Discovery Sport

            Land Rover Discovery Sport

            ₹ 71.39 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            ₹ 55.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.71 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            ₹ 4.25 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV Prime

            Tata Nexon EV Prime

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars