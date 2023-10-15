Toyota cars waiting period in October 2023

The Japanese automaker, Toyota, is known for its reliability, comfort, and seamless ownership experience. Now with the increasing demand for its SUVs and MPVs, the automaker is having a tough time meeting the needs of the customers, resulting in a long waiting period for the cars. Here, we detail the waiting period for Toyota cars in the country for the month of October 2023.

Models Waiting period Glanza 0-1 month Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid 6-7 months Urban Cruiser Hyryder Neo Drive 10-11 months Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG 15-16 months Rumion Neo Drive 3-4 months Rumion CNG 16-18 months Innova Crysta 6-7 months Innova Hycross Petrol 6-7 months Innova Hycross Hybrid 14-15 months Hilux 0-1 month Fortuner 2-3 months Camry 1-2 months Vellfire 14-15 months

The abovementioned waiting period applies from the day of booking and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, powertrain, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Toyota-authorised dealership for more information.

