Toyota cars waiting period in October 2023

The Japanese automaker, Toyota, is known for its reliability, comfort, and seamless ownership experience. Now with the increasing demand for its SUVs and MPVs, the automaker is having a tough time meeting the needs of the customers, resulting in a long waiting period for the cars. Here, we detail the waiting period for Toyota cars in the country for the month of October 2023.
|Models
|Waiting period
|Glanza
|0-1 month
|Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid
|6-7 months
|Urban Cruiser Hyryder Neo Drive
|10-11 months
|Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG
|15-16 months
|Rumion Neo Drive
|3-4 months
|Rumion CNG
|16-18 months
|Innova Crysta
|6-7 months
|Innova Hycross Petrol
|6-7 months
|Innova Hycross Hybrid
|14-15 months
|Hilux
|0-1 month
|Fortuner
|2-3 months
|Camry
|1-2 months
|Vellfire
|14-15 months
The abovementioned waiting period applies from the day of booking and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, powertrain, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Toyota-authorised dealership for more information.