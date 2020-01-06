Toyota begins accepting bookings for BS6 Innova Crysta; prices start at Rs 15.36 lakhs

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 06 January 2020, 11:22 AM

Bookings for the BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta have begun. The petrol and diesel variants of the BS6 Innova Crysta will be available in both manual as well as automatic transmission options. Prices for the standard Innova Crysta start at Rs 15.36 lakhs while prices for the Touring Sport versions begin at Rs 24.05 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, said, “The Government, auto industry and oil industry have together worked tirelessly with full commitment to usher in the cleaner BS6 emission norms in record time. Under these norms, the regulatory vehicle emission limits for particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) will be the same irrespective of the size of the car as well as for cars that run on CNG, petrol or diesel. At Toyota, we are committed to bring advanced and environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market and align our concerted efforts with the Government’s policies to create a greener and cleaner tomorrow. Since its launch, Innova Crysta has carved a niche for itself and maintained a leading position in the MPV segment. Often referred to as a segment creator for MPVs in India, it continues to be the most preferred MPV in the country with a segment share of 40%. It is indeed a proud moment for us to present BS6 Innova Crysta, as we open bookings for it today at a celebratory price for a limited time period and customer orders for a limited number.”

All variants of the BS6 Innova Crysta will come equipped with Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Emergency Brake Signal (EBS) as standard. Bookings for the model and the celebratory prices are valid for a limited period. Deliveries of the BS6 compliant Innova Crysta will begin in February 2020.

Following are the variant wise prices of the BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta:

Petrol



Innova Crysta 2.7 GX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 15.36 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 15.41 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 16.58 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX AT 8 seater, Automatic: Rs 16.63 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.7 VX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 18.70 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.7 ZX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 21.34 lakhs

Innova Crysta Touring Sport 2.7 VX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 19.23 lakhs

Innova Crysta Touring Sport 2.7 ZX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 22.02 lakhs



Diesel



Innova Crysta 2.4 G+ MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 16.79 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 G+ MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 16.84 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 17.17 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 17.22 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 18.17 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX AT 8 seater, Automatic: Rs 18.22 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 VX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 20.59 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 VX MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 20.64 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX MT (B) 7 seater, Manual: Rs 22.13 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX MT (IV) 7 seater, Manual: Rs. 22.13 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX AT (HB) 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 23.02 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX AT (IV) 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 23.02 lakhs

Innova Crysta Touring Sport 2.4 VX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 21.97 lakhs

Innova Crysta Touring Sport 2.4 ZX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 24.06 lakhs