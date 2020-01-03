Hyundai Aura to be available in 6 colour options and 12 variants

Nikhil Puthran Friday 03 January 2020, 16:33 PM

Hyundai dealers have started accepting bookings for the Aura at a token amount of Rs 10,000. The vehicle will be launched in India on 21 January. The Aura petrol will be offered in eight variants and two engine options. The S Manual, S AMT, S CNG, E Manual, SX Manual, SX(O) Manual and SX+ AMT are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, while the SX+ Manual gets a 1.0-litre turbo engine. The diesel version is available in four variants - S Manual, S AMT, SX(O) and SX+. The diesel version is powered by a 1.2-litre CRDi engine.

Depending on the variant, the Hyundai Aura is available in six colour options, namely - fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey, alpha blue and vintage brown. The company claims that the vehicle will offer first-in-segment features like wireless charger, driver rearview monitor, chrome outside door handles, leather-wrapped gear knob, eco coating, emergency stop signal and air curtain. Additionally, the Aura compact sedan will get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 5.3-inch digital speedometer and a multi-information display along with projector fog lamps, Arkamys premium sound, and USB charger.

The Hyundai Aura is the first sedan to be equipped with BS6 compliant 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol and a 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel engine. At the time of launch, Hyundai claims that the Aura will be offered with a ‘Wonder Warranty’ which provides an option of 3 years/ 100,000kms or 4 years /50,000kms or 5 years /40,000kms along with road-side assistance.