Tata Curvv showcased in production ready guise!

The Tata Currv is finally here in production guise! Almost 1.5 years after Tata showcased the car first as an EV concept in 2022 and then in ICE guise at the 2023 Auto Expo, we are getting to see the final product and it looks like a promising start! Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, this will be Tata’s first coupe SUV and in fact will be the first coupe SUV in the segment giving it quite an advantage.

The latest news that’s come out is that the Tata Curvv will be offered with diesel power, something that was expected given the popularity of the fuel in this part of the market. The engine in question is Tata’s 1.5-litre diesel producing 113bhp/260Nm. At present Tata has only spoken of a six-speed manual in its official information but we expect at least one two-pedal option given their demand in the part of the market. The logical option would be a six-speed AMT that’s there in the Nexon but given the car’s expected premium appeal, it could also get the six-speed AT from the Harrier/Safari.

There is a sense of familiarity when you look at this version of the Curvv. The face is distinctly Tata thanks to the shape of the grille, headlamps and position of the LEDs. The stubby boot, flared wheel arches and pop-out door handles all lend the Curvv a distinct profile while the most distinct element is of course the way the C-pillar flows into the stubby boot lending the car its unique stance. Finally, at the rear it’s shaped very much like the Nexon facelift that we got to see a few months ago.

The production ready Curvv will share much of its cabin with the updated Nexon, the likes of which include the illuminated steering wheel, dual-digital displays, climate control interface and the seats and upholstery. One the features front, over the Nexon, it will get level-2 ADAS as a part of the deal but will also include things like connected car technology, seven airbags, highline TPMS, ambient lighting and OTA updates.

The Tata Curvv will have the distinct advantage of being the first coupe SUV in a wide section of the market beating out expected competitors from Mahindra, Citroen, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. With heavy growth expected in this part of the market, having this unique shape should really help Tata’s cause with gaining segment share.

We expect an ex-showroom pricing in the region of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for the ICE models and Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for EV version. The latter is expected to arrive in March while the EV could be here in the first quarter of the next financial year.

