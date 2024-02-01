    Recently Viewed
            Tata Nexon EV and Safari Dark Editions break cover at Bharat Mobility Expo

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Thursday 01 February 2024,19:17 PM IST

            Tata Motors has managed to surprise us again with the introduction of the Nexon facelift CNG, Curvv diesel concept, Nexon EV Dark, and the Safari Red Dark Edition at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo. While we have already listed all the details about the former two, in this article we will tell you in detail about the Nexon EV Dark and the Safari Dark Edition.

            Tata Nexon EV Front View

            The Nexon EV is the most popular electric vehicle in India and it recently got a major facelift. We expected the Dark Edition to be launched alongside the standard variant, but we finally got to see it at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.

            Tata Nexon EV Right Rear Three Quarter

            As the name suggests, the Tata Nexon EV Dark gets a black treatment inside out. On the outside, there’s a gloss-finished Midnight Black paint scheme. And on the inside, it gets all-black treatment with ‘#Dark’ badging all around. For now, Tata is offering the Nexon EV Dark only with a single battery pack, the bigger 40.5kWh, which has a claimed range of up to 465km on a single charge.

            Tata Nexon EV Left Front Three Quarter

            Second up is the Safari Red Dark Edition. When the Harrier and Safari facelifts were launched a few months ago, they were available in the popular Dark Edition. But now, at the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo, Tata Motors has showcased the Red Dark Edition of its flagship SUV.

            Tata Nexon EV Right Rear Three Quarter

            As the name suggests, the Red Dark Edition includes a combination of red and black colours. On the outside, the Safari Red Dark Edition sports red front and rear brake callipers and red accents near the LED headlamps. In addition to this, the Safari badge on the tailgate and the front doors are also painted red.

            Tata Nexon EV Dashboard

            Moving on to the interior, the same theme is carried over here as well. The dashboard now gets a dual-tone black and red interior theme that is complemented by the red seat upholstery. The door handles and the grab handles on the centre console are also dyed red. Other than that, this edition of the three-row SUV remains akin to the other trims.

            Tata Nexon EV and Safari Dark Editions break cover at Bharat Mobility Expo

