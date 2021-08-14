The Mahindra XUV700 launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

The Mahindra XUV700 has been launched in the country with prices for an entry-level model starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has revealed the prices of a few variants soon after XUV700’s global virtual premier. At the moment, costs of the MX and AX (only petrol) trim levels have been released while Mahindra is expected to announce prices for the other models soon.

The entry-level MX petrol manual is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the MX diesel manual will cost Rs 12.49 (ex-showroom). However, the aforesaid variants are only available in a five-seat configuration with a manual gearbox. The prices of seven-seater and automatic variants will be declared in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, the brand has also revealed the prices of two AdrenoX range variants - AX3 and AX5. The AX3 petrol manual model costs Rs 13.99 (ex-showroom) whereas the AX5 petrol manual is priced at Rs 14.99 (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the prices for top of the line AX7 as well as the AX3 and AX5 petrol automatic and diesel powertrain have not been announced yet.

