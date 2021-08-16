Please Tell Us Your City

      Lamborghini launches Urus Graphite Capsule edition in India

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Monday 16 August 2021,16:25 PM IST

      Italian marquee Lamborghini has introduced the Urus Graphite Capsule edition in the country. Finished in a shade of Nero Noctis with Arancio Argos accents, the first Urus Graphite Capsule was recently delivered to its owner.

      Right Front Three Quarter

      Highlights of the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition include new exterior matte colors like Bianco Monocerus (White), Nero Noctis (Black), and Grigio Nimbus (Grey) and Grigio Keres (Dark Grey). The lower parts of the car around the front, rear and side sills are all finished in the matte body color. The model also gets the option of four accent colours including Arancio Leonis and Arancio Dryope (Orange), Giallo Taurus (Yellow), and Verde Scandal (Green) on the front splitter, door inserts, and rear spoiler. The 23-inch alloy wheels, dedicated to the Graphite Capsule, also sport the accent colour while at the rear, the exhaust features a new, dedicated black chrome finish.

      Inside, the new Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition features a dark, anodized aluminium trim on the dashboard and door panels, with new matte-finish carbon fibre inserts. The exterior accent colors are carried over inside, seen on the upholstery with the contrast color featuring in the central tunnel leather trim, seat bolster inserts, Q-citura stitching, and the embroidered Lamborghini logo on the headrests. The ventilated Alcantara seats are an exclusive option only available on the Urus Graphite Capsule and the recently launched Urus Pearl Capsule.

      Dashboard

      Speaking at the launch, Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India, said, “The Urus has proven to be a game-changer for Lamborghini business in India. Starting from creating a completely new category of SSUVs, Urus contributes to over 50 percent of our brand volumes in the country. We delivered the 100th Urus in India in the first quarter creating a benchmark of performance for the fastest 100 deliveries in the super-luxury vehicle segment. Today, we are excited to bring India’s first Urus in Graphite Capsule. The Graphite Capsule not only provides the versatility of the SUV but its matt colors and styling is as adaptable and versatile as its presence in every high-performance and lifestyle environment, The Urus Graphite Capsule is the latest collection to offer our growing clientele the opportunity to stamp their individuality and way of life on their Lamborghini.”

